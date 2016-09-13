Campus crime report





Police reports filed through the University Police Department between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6 were relatively few in number and low in consequence, but despite this, trends in campus crime were evident.

In the nine day period, there were six instances of Hit and Run, Non-Injury. Two happened in Parking Structure Level 1 (PS1) and Lot B. The remaining incidents took place in Lot C and Lot D. Of these accidents, two took place on Aug. 30, another pair on Sept. 1, one on Aug. 2 and two on Sept. 6.

Another unique trend in police reports were two recorded events of students being stuck in elevators. On the first day of school at 10:37pm, 12 people were trapped in one of the Quad elevators. A second rescue of an individual in an elevator took place on Sept. 6.

Lastly, the frequent campus infraction of bike and skateboard use during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, resulted in four reports of skateboard/bike on campus being filed and three warnings to students.