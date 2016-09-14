Cougars win their first game of the season





Filed under Sports

CSUSM Men’s soccer team won their first game of the season against Saint Martin’s University on Monday Sept. 12 at CSUSM.

During the first twenty-five minutes of the game, Junior Bryan Morrison (#24) scored his first goal of the season with a free kick that landed on the left side of the goal.

The Cougars led the game 1-0 until minute 41. With a long throw-in done by Sophomore Robbie Dirks (#2), Junior Victor Gonzalez (#12) headered the ball into the right side of the goal, giving the Cougars an advantage, 2-0.

After two minutes, Senior Zach Olow scored the third goal of the game with a penalty kick.

During the first 10 minutes of the second half, Freshman Justin Tesar saved two dangerous shots on goal by the Saints. The Cougars managed to defend and attack their side until the game ended with a sweet 3-0 victory!

This is the first win of the season for our men’s soccer team with a win-tie-loss record of 1-0-2.

Our Cougars have their first conference game on Wednesday Sep. 21 at 3 pm against UC San Diego at CSUSM.