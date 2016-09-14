Fresh Faces





Filed under Sports

Maddy Newcombe #16

Position: Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

From: Running Springs, Calif.

High School: Rim of the World HS

Why CSUSM

I came to the campus and I completely fell in love with it at the first sight.

Biggest accomplishment

Is being here and playing in an amazing gym.

Professional athlete to hang out with

Krista Vansant. She just made it to the US volleyball team. She is my role model, she played at Washington State [and] she came from college and went straight into the Olympics.

Interesting Fact

When asked what food she could eat the rest of her life, Newcombe said “Pizza, definitely!”

Aleese Wheaton #6

Position: Setter

Height: 5-9

From: San Clemente, Calif

High School: Mater Dei HS

Why CSUSM

The environment, the family aspect and I love the beach.

Biggest accomplishment

Probably playing here is my biggest accomplishment [and] being with these girls. We have great chemistry, I love playing with them.

Professional athlete to hang out with

I would probably say Steph Curry because I love Steph Curry and I would probably just want to hang out, just to talk.

Interesting fact

I don’t like horror movies because my grandma scared me with horror movies. She played horror movies and that traumatized me which gave me nightmares.

Eliana Williams #15

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-0

From: Oceanside, Calif.

High School: Mission Vista HS

Why CSUSM

The amazing campus, the amazing team, the education here is good, it is a smaller school, it is close to my house and [CSUSM] is affordable.

Biggest accomplishment

Making it to college. A lot of girls wanted to play college and I think it is a true blessing that I get to be on the team.

Professional athlete to hang out with

Blake Griffin and we would go to the movies, travel around and hang out

Interesting fact

I have a little puppy at home, he is a pitbull, and he is my little baby.

Taylor Dixon #14

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-0

From: Discovery Bay, Calif.

High School: Liberty HS

Why CSUSM

The location, it’s awesome. I love SoCal. I am from northern California but I chose here because we play a lot of schools up north and it’s really important for my family to come and watch me.

Biggest accomplishment

Making it here. My mom played college volleyball and I have a twin sister who plays volleyball too, but I really did this on my own.

Professional athlete to hang out with

Stephen Curry, I would go to dinner with him, shoot around with him and hang out with him all day.

Interesting fact

I am a twin…sister. She goes to school up by my house.

Lasi Petaia #18

Position: Setter

Height: 5-3

From: Vista, Calif.

High School: Guajome Park Academy

Why CSUSM

Just how welcoming everyone is, the beautiful campus and all the helpful faculty.

Biggest accomplishment

Ever since I’ve been playing, college volleyball has always been my goal. Being able to be here and be part of the team has definitely [been] a big accomplishment.

Professional athlete to hang out with

I would choose Colin Kaepernick because he is super handsome and I am a 49ers fan. We would go to dinner for mexican food because it is my favorite food.

Interesting fact

I speak Samoan [and] I am a fluent speaker.

Madi Anderson #10

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-1

From: Arvada, Colo.

High School: Ralston Valley HS

Why CSUSM

I chose CSUSM because the volleyball program is amazing, I love the location, the coach and the players were super welcoming and everything just felt right.

Biggest accomplishment

Definitely committing to play college volleyball.

Professional athlete to hang out with

I would choose Misty May and just hang out.

Interesting fact

I am from Colorado – big difference from here. I’ve always wanted to live here because of the weather and the beach.