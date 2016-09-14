Women’s Volleyball succeeds at showcase





CSUSM women’s volleyball competed in the NCAA Division II West Regional Volleyball Show from Thursday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 10 at Cal State East Bay, where they racked up three wins in four games played.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Cougars swept Holy Names in three sets: 25-20, 25-8 and 25-21. Freshman Maddy Newcombe led the Cougars with 10 kills, while freshman Aleese Wheaton had 24 assists.

Senior Brooke Butler led the team with 15 kills for the second game of the day; However, this effort wasn’t enough and the Cougars fell short to Notre Dame de Namur, losing the first two sets 21-25, 18-25 and 19-25.

The Cougars turned it around on Friday, Sept. 9, as they swept the Academy of Art, winning all three sets: 25-21, 25-15 and 25-20. Wheaton had 38 assists and junior Samantha Flores led the defense with 16 digs.

To continue their consistency, Flores believes team chemistry is key.

“We need to continue playing for one another. As long long as our chemistry stays well [and] we are playing for one another, we are going to be solid,” Flores said.

The Cougars continued their success on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Dominican, sweeping the Penguins; 25-20, 28-26 and 25-17. Freshman Madi Anderson had 19 kills and Butler had 10 kills.

Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Andrea Leonard is proud of her team’s accomplishments from the showcase.

“We worked really hard, to get to that point we are really putting in the time, the focus and determination,” said Leonard.

The next women’s volleyball game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at CSUSM against Cal State L.A.