Three must watch shows on Netflix





Do you ever ask yourself the question, “What show should I watch on Netflix tonight?”

The first show I would recommend is Stranger Things, a Netflix-original series that was released this summer.

Stranger Things is a supernatural, science-fiction drama set in the 80s in a small town known as Hawkins, Indiana. The plot begins with a boy named Will Buyers disappearing in the middle of the night. As more incidents of disappearances and homicides become frequent around Hawkins, Will’s friends and family realize that his case could lead to the source of the problem and once and for all, eliminate the force threatening the town .

It sounds exactly like what you would expect but in reality, it’s not. It’s one of those shows that instantly hooks you because of its “I was there” vibe. Every episode will make viewers feel a full-blown scale of emotions and frustratingly fulfilled from the euphoria of experiencing a show so good, they’ll have to watch all nine episodes in one sitting.

If you want to experience those feelings but prefer less supernatural forces, then Narcos is the show for you. Also a Netflix-original series, Narcos flashes back to the real life story of the infamous Pablo Escobar and the Medellín cartel.

The show is told through the perspective of Pablo Escobar as he builds his drug empire and the perspective of a U.S. DEA Agent, Stephen Murphy, whose mission is to end the drug cartel. The two opposing point-of-views is so twisting, viewers must expect the unexpected for every episode. This show essentially integrates the war on drugs and the battle each side must face with enemies, friends, and loved ones.

The last must-see would have to be the classic, animated comedy show, Bob’s Burgers.

This sitcom revolves around Bob Belcher and his family as they attempt to keep their seaside burger joint running. While it’s not the newest show out there, I have to say it’s the most riveting to watch on a Friday night. Viewers will find that they connect to Bob’s petty, yet plausible, first-world problems. Not to mention, every character in the show has a distinct personality that somehow manages to create boundless situations that make Bob’s life better or worse.

Essentially, all of these shows are entertaining, despite being in completely different genres and would be a great addition to your must-watch Netflix show list.