Event teaches students art of Henna





Filed under A & E

During U-HOUR on Sept. 22, CSUSM Tukwut Life and Leadership held a How to Henna event. During this event henna artists came to CSUSM and taught students how to apply henna tattoos.

As explained by the artists at the event, there are small kits for these types of tattoos that are easy to find. However, the way you apply the henna will determine how long your tattoo will last.

First, it is important to make sure that you are working on a clean base ‒ so hands must be washed. Once you have a clean surface, it is time to create a design.

During the event, the artists used bags with henna paste inside and a skinny applicator at the tip of the bag to create precise details and designs.

The artists explained that it is a challenge to master the art of henna on the first try and just like most things, it’ll take practice to create a top-notch pattern. They recommended getting comfortable applying the design on paper before trying it out on the skin.

Once the tattoo is complete, it is recommended that the person does not touch the henna design because it takes a few hours for the skin to absorb the dye that.

Valeria Hernandez, a CSUSM student said, “ I think it’s interesting because I’ve never seen something like this on our campus, and it’s a fun thing to learn. They aren’t teaching us how to bake a cake or do a certain trick, they are teaching us how to create tattoos, which is awesome!”

Check out CSUSM Tukwut Life and Leadership at https://www.csusm.edu/tukwutlife/events for upcoming events.