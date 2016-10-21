Campus Crime Report





Between the days of Thursday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 1, CSUSM University Police Department recorded a variety of incidence reports, showing both new and recurring trends.

UPD reported four instances of non-injury car accidents, two occurring off campus and the other two occurring in Parking Structure 1 on campus.

A handful of suspicious circumstances had been reported at both The QUAD and the University Village Apartments. These incidents primarily consisted of the presence of suspicious or unknown persons and cautionary actions were taken to protect students in potential danger.

Skateboarding continues to show up as a recurring issue on campus. The policy has led to a number of warnings to students for committing the minor infractions.