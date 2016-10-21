News Calender
October 21, 2016
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
|Date
|Event
|Location
|10/13
|“Mourning Son” Film Screening
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|USU Ballroom
|10/13
|Thank you for recycling
11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|University Hall Patio
|10/14
|Queer Social
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|LGBTQA Pride Center
|10/18
|Chingona Festival
U-Hour
|Kellogg Library Plaza
|10/18
|More than a hashtag: Activism & Organizing in the Black Community
11:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
|Cross Cultural Center
|10/18
|Fearless Project
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
|The Sports Center
|10/19
|Autism Educational
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|USU Ballroom B & D
|10/19
|HalloweenFest
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|USU Arcade
|10/20
|Job Fair
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|USU Ballroom A, B & C
|10/20
|Pet Your Stress Away
U-Hour
|Forum Plaza
|10/20
|Abortion: A Moral Right or A Moral Wrong
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Markstein Hall 102
|10/20
|Cougar Madness
9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
|The Sports Center
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.