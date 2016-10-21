News Calender

The independent student news site of California State University San Marcos

October 21, 2016
Date Event Location
10/13 “Mourning Son” Film Screening

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 USU Ballroom
10/13 Thank you for recycling

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 University Hall Patio
10/14 Queer Social

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 LGBTQA Pride Center
10/18 Chingona Festival

U-Hour

 Kellogg Library Plaza
10/18 More than a hashtag: Activism & Organizing in the Black Community

11:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

 Cross Cultural Center
10/18 Fearless Project

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 The Sports Center
10/19 Autism Educational

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 USU Ballroom B & D
10/19 HalloweenFest

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 USU Arcade
10/20 Job Fair

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 USU Ballroom A, B & C
10/20 Pet Your Stress Away

U-Hour

 Forum Plaza
10/20 Abortion: A Moral Right or A Moral Wrong

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 Markstein Hall 102
10/20 Cougar Madness

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 The Sports Center

 

