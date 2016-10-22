CSUSM women’s soccer defeated by San Francisco State





The Cougars traveled to San Francisco State on Oct. 8, 2016 to play their sixth CCAA game of the season against the Gators.

With less than a minute left of the first half, freshman defender for the Gators, Kelsie Bozart, earned a yellow card. Freshman defender Jessica Harloe took the penalty shot for CSUSM but missed, sending the ball over the goal.

Going into the second period, the Cougars and the Gators were locked at 0-0. CSUSM had taken ten shots on goal while SFSU had seven attempts.

At minute 18 during the second half, CSUSM defender, Holly Isaacs earned a red card, giving the Gators a penalty kick. The shot was taken by SFSU defender Laura Shea. Shea missed the shot, going too high over the goal.

The first goal of the match was scored by SFSU defender, Senior Jada Williams. Autumn Fox, a senior redshirt playing forward for the Gators, assisted Williams on her winning goal.

As the clock ran down in the second half, the Cougars were not able to answer the advantage held by the Gators.

Another foul was gained by the Cougars with nine minutes left on the clock in the second half. The yellow card was earned by Yeya Millan, a senior midfielder.

Freshman defender Jessica Harloe took a last minute shot for the Cougars with five minutes remaining in the period. Harloe’s attempt hit the post, missing the goal.

The Cougars lost the match to the Gators 0-1. They return home to play Cal State Dominguez Hills on Friday, Oct. 14th.