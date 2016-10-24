Author Martin Seay speaks on campus





Filed under A & E

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Have you ever read a book that consisted of three different time eras that somehow perfectly corresponded with one another? Martin Seay, author of The Mirror Thief, accomplishes this theme and much more in his novel.

Professor Mark Wallace organized yet another successful “Community and World Literary Series”. On Sept. 29th in Markstein Hall, Martin Seay presented three chapters from his first novel and performed a compelling reading for CSUSM students.

“When I was writing this book, I couldn’t help but think of the novel All the Pretty Horses [by Cormac McCarthy], because it was one of my favorite books. The description of the background and landscapes were perfect, and I kept this in mind while writing my own book,” said Seay.

Between the descriptions from Venice, CA, as well as the clever protagonist “Stanley” incorporated within the plot, the book is lively and unpredictable in the best way possible.

“It took me five-and-a-half years to write this book, and then seven years to find a publisher for [it]. Every week felt as if my book would get published at any moment for countless years,” Seay said.

For any students aspiring to be writers, take Seay’s words to heart. No matter how long it takes to get your work published, continue to send it to publishers and persevere through the process because, in the end, hard work will always pay off.

The Community and World Literary Series will be holding three more events this semester, including one at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Markstein Hall 102.