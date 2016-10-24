He’ll make America great again





Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

I’m voting for Donald Trump.

He’s got my vote because I think he is the change that the United States of America needs in order to be crowned one of the best nations in our world today.

Americans are tired of politician after politician going through the Oval Office and only advancing their personal agendas and this is not what the country needs. The primaries are filled with promises that are never fulfilled and politicians never stick true to their word.

Trump does not have to prove anything to the world. He is worth billions of billions of dollars and doesn’t need to be President if he wanted to advance his personal agenda. That being said, he is not just another politician, he wants to see his country thrive once again. I believe he is the man for the job.

He also makes some very good points when it comes to immigration reform, and although I do not support every idea or thought he has about it, something has to be done about immigration. I agree with the fact that we need to “build a wall” and secure our borders better than they currently are. I don’t agree with tearing families apart and deporting any illegal immigrant that has settled here.

Donald Trump also sees how the outsourcing of jobs to foreign countries has affected us and that something has to change in order to keep jobs in America. One of the biggest problems the United States faces today is the amount of debt we are in and how much it continues to rise. Trump has put forward an economic plan that should stimulate the economy, shift our debt from growing every day and help reduce the debt.

I’m also a Trump supporter because of his running mate, Mike Pence (can’t forget about him). He was very successful in Indiana and I hope he can bring those successes to the nation. He adds to Trump’s ticket and seals the deal for my vote.

There isn’t enough column space to fully speak my mind on the topic, but I hope this can help you see why I will be voting for Donald Trump on Nov. 8 this election season.