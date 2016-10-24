Refuel your mind and stomach





Filed under Features

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

School has been back in session for about a month now and while it’s fun and exciting getting back to school and getting involved in all the campus events, it can also be incredibly exhausting.

This is especially true if you took a deadly 7 a.m. class.

Students are so often caught up in activities or getting to class on time that they tend to skip meals or not eat in between classes. But skipping meals and denying your body the necessary food it needs can be very bad for your health. It may also prevent you from staying focused during class.

Luckily, like most problems, there is a solution. Thanks to the internet, we now have an abundant array of energizing snack recipes at our fingertips.

One recipe in particular is the Energy Ball recipe found on Pintrest. It’s recipe is as simple as its name, consisting of only 4 ingredients: oats, peanut butter, honey and chia seeds. In total it takes about 10-15 minutes to create.

All you need is 1 cup of raw oats, 1 cup of peanut butter, ½ cup of honey and 3 tbsp of chia seeds. Once you have all your ingredients measured out, you simply put them all in a bowl and mix it up. After you’ve thoroughly mixed your ingredients, you roll them up into a 1 inch sized ball and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

These bite-sized snacks are great for a quick pick‒me‒up. They also call for inexpensive ingredients and give you the ability to tweak the recipe to your liking.

You can use unsweetened peanut butter, shredded coconut or even semi-sweet chocolate chips. Simply make it your own and find out what it is that you like best.