Spooktacular Halloween event ideas for everyone





Goblins, Ghosts and Ghouls, Oh My!

Looking for fun and scary ways to celebrate All Hallows Eve? Look no further! Both San Diego county and CSUSM offer fun and creepy activities that will scare the pants off anyone who dares join in on the celebration.

Among these activities is a spooky, guided trolley-tour called Ghosts and Gravestones. Tour guides take guests on a historical and creepy adventure through the winding streets of Old Town, where the spirits may still be dwelling. Other than guiding guests through the haunted streets of Old Town, the journey will also take you and your companions through the dark and eery El Campo Santo Cemetery and the Whaley House, where paranormal activity has been reported.

If you can’t make it in time for Halloween, tours run throughout November and those interested can learn more about dates, times and even fun facts about haunting in San Diego on the website: https://www.ghostsandgravestones.com.

Other scary and fun activities include the Del Mar Scream Zone, Balboa’s Haunted Trail, The Haunted Hotel and more. The website http://www.sandiego.org has a list of great ideas for events to attend as well as haunted fun happening within the following week.

CSUSM will also be hosting its own Halloween events.

There will be a pumpkin-decorating party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the Forum Plaza, where students can decorate a pumpkin, eat candy and have fun with friends.

CSUSM’s free haunted house from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Clarke Field House. According to the website, last year, students were running and screaming towards the exits. So join in the fun . . . if you dare.

For more student events, visit https://www.csusm.edu/asi/events/.