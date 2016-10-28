October Sky blasts off at The Old Globe

Jim Cox The cast of the West Coast premiere of October Sky, with book by Brian Hill and Aaron Thielen, music and lyrics by Michael Mahler, directed and choreographed by Rachel Rockwell, inspired by the Universal Pictures film and Rocket Boys by Homer H. Hickam, Jr., running Sept. 10 - Oct. 23, 2016 at The Old Globe. Photo by Jim Cox.





Filed under A & E

A timeless tale about following dreams, defying the odds, rebellious acts and love, the musical October Sky launched from the Old Globe stage on Sept. 22.

Based on the 1999 original feel-good film, this play will inspire audiences to soar to new heights. Homer Hickam (Kyle Selig), a high school student in the small town of Coalwood, West Virginia, has a dream to escape his home and his looming future in the mines.

With the help of his friends Roy Lee, O’Dell and Quentin (Patrick Rooney, Austyn Myers and Connor Russell) and his beloved teacher Miss Riley (Sandra DeNise), Homer pursues after his passion to build a homemade rocket after witnessing the launch of Sputnik in 1957.

The story follows the classic plotline of a young man chasing after his dreams despite what his father thinks is best. Homer’s father, John Hickam (Ron Bohmer), is the company foreman of the Coalwood mining company, and he hopes his son will one day fill his shoes.

Although the play may seem like the familiar idea surrounding most father-son relationship stories, October Sky is nothing short of delightful and uplifting. With surprising special effects, toe tapping musical numbers and an excellent cast, this production will be sure to leave audience members smiling.

October Sky can be seen at the Old Globe theater until Oct. 23. Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org. Be sure to also sign up for the Old Globe’s 20 under 30 program, where tickets to specific shows are offered to individuals under 30 years of age for $20.