Women's club soccer defeats USD





Women’s club soccer defeated University of San Diego on Oct. 23 at home at Mangrum Field.

The Cougars started with the ball and two minutes in, Ashley Breaux passed the goalie in an amazing breakaway, scoring the first goal.

At minute 20, Julia Najd took a corner kick and then Jaelyn Lozano scored. This gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead at the half.

The first half ended 2-0, giving the Cougars a strong lead into the second half.

The Toreros started the second half with the ball. At minute 63, the Toreros drove the ball through the Cougars defense, taking a shot and scoring.

However, this wasn’t enough to launch a Torrero comeback and the Cougars won the game 2-1.

Team President Stephanie Ferro said teamwork is why they came away victorious.

“Teamwork is a big thing….we were composed and played together and we got two goals out of it.”

The Women’s Club Soccer Head Coach Richard Kaiser spoke about the habits he hopes the team improves upon. “We would like to win games, however, it’s not so much winning but the characteristics and habits you build off of winning, work ethic and energy out there.”

The Cougar’s next home game will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Loyola Marymount.