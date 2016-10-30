Cougar Natalie Rodriguez excels during cross country season





Junior Natalie Rodriguez had a ground-breaking season for the CSUSM women’s cross country team during the 2016 campaign.

The talented competitor has broken two school records for the 4,000-meter and the 6,000-meter, has been named California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Runner of the Week three times, CSUSM student-athlete of the month of September and All-CCAA Honors at Conference Championships all in one cross country season.

Rodriguez grew up in Santa Clarita and attended Canyon High School in Canyon Country. As a freshman in high school, Rodriguez decided to join the track team.

“I started realizing, ‘Wow I actually kind of like this’ and I think I can go somewhere with [running],” said Rodriguez.

Before her senior year of high school, her cross country team traveled to a Mammoth training camp. Two days before the camp finished, the team participated in a two-mile relay where Rodriguez tied the course record.

“When I got that I started crying because it was insane, the fact that I was anemic the year before then tying that course record. I was super motivated and that’s when I realized . . . I can go far with running.”

As a testament to this, Rodriguez has broken two CSUSM records this 2016 season. The first, the 4,000-meter at the Cal Poly Pomona CCAA Preview on Sept. 2 with a time of 14:11.5. The second, the women’s 6-000 meter with a time of 20:49.6 on Sept. 17 at the UC Riverside Invitational, beating the previous record by 21.8 seconds.

“During that race, Coach [Scott] was yelling at me, ‘You belong in this group’ because the girls in front of me were Division I athletes,” said Rodriguez. “I remember being so scared and thinking I’m actually here. I am going to take this opportunity [to] push myself and so that was really encouraging to hear him yell that.”

With this many accomplishments, Rodriguez said her team keeps her motivated.

“It satisfies me that I am going to give it my all for my team and it makes me happy. It’s super satisfying when everybody crosses the line. You can just tell that they did it for the love of the sport and the love of the team.”

Head Cross Country and Track & Field Coach Steve Scott said he believes Natalie could compete at any Division I school.

“She is very humble, you would never know what a great athlete she is. She could be the top five [runner] of any Division 1 program in the country.”

Rodriguez also said that running has taught her a great deal in school and as a person.

“I’m here for school and running is a plus, so it kind of pushes me to be more on task. I think that has shaped me as a better student. It has [also] opened me up more personality [wise]. I am more outgoing because of it. Before I was super shy, I wouldn’t talk to anyone. I am definitely more outgoing and I think it is because of running.”

Rodriguez is majoring in Human Development with an emphasis in Counseling and is considering to be a school counselor after college.

CSUSM can watch Rodriguez and the rest of the track & field team in the spring of 2017.