Cougars sweep Humboldt State in #DigPink match





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

CSUSM swept Humboldt State on Oct. 22 in the #DigPink match that raised awareness about breast cancer.

The Cougars’ defense had 56 digs and sophomore Faith Fortune made seven out of eight blocks. Fortune said the team did well executing and this would instill confidence going forward.

“This makes me believe that we are capable of beating UCSD. During the first set, Ashley Kaylor’s kill gave us momentum.”

Off an assist from Aleese Wheaton, Lauren Lee scored the winning point in the first set. Cougars won 25-20.

The Cougars won the second set with a score of 25-14 against Humboldt.

Offensively, CSUSM scored 59 points overall, had 41 kills and 10 aces.

Freshman Maddie Newcombe had eight kills and three aces. Newcombe believes the team did well by catching Humboldt off guard , establishing position and having high energy.

“[The highlight of the game] was when Aleese got the overpass kill. We all came together and cheered so loud because that doesn’t happen with setters,” said Newcombe.

In the third set, the Cougars came from behind to tie the Lumberjacks 19-19. Minutes later, the score stood at 24-24. Butler made the winning kill, putting the score at 25-24.

The Cougars’ next match is against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes at 7 p.m., Oct. 28 in The Sports Center.