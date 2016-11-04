Students seek employment opportunities at Job Fair





The Job Fair filled the USU Ballroom with eager students and prospective employers on Oct. 20, giving students the chance to pursue new job opportunities.

Sixty-five companies attended, ranging from Hertz, Legoland and the State Department.

Pamela Wells, Director of the Career Center, wants students to realize the opportunities readily available to them and be prepared for their fast approaching future.

“I’d liked to see as many students as possible make some good connections, follow up interviews and get hired. I think for all students I want them to be comfortable interacting with employers … that will help them later on,” Wells said.

Chick-fil-A, one of the employers, participated for the first time this year at the fair. Chick-fil-A’s Director of Operations Tyler Reese said they are looking to recruit great talent and help young individuals advance in their careers.

“[We want to] recruit individuals who are passionate about entrepreneurship and maybe potentially own a small business for themselves one day. That way we can lay a foundation or road map for them to get there.”

Medix, a national recruitment firm, were also first-time participants at the fair. Recruitment Advisor C.J. Perez’s main objective is to bring in more students who are interested in their futures and give them more opportunities.

“The [Job Fair is an] opportunity to meet new and upcoming students that are interested in trying to figure out their career path or what they want to do in the future and provide opportunities for individuals who are looking for it.”

Amid the hustle and bustle of it all one student, sociology major Caleb Saucedo, looked for new opportunities and better ways to expose himself to work place environment when he found out about the fair via email.

“I got an email about it a couple weeks ago and put it on my calendar to come in between classes… I want to get out there just to expose myself to what’s out there and be looking for next semester and my senior year.”

Kaylie Sadlon, a senior and Communications major, also heard about the job fair through email and found the fair a good place to find future employers.

“I definitely want to see what is out there and I think this is such a good opportunity to do that,” Sadlon said.

The job fair is a way for students to expose themselves to a workforce environment as well as getting to know different companies. The Career Center is hosting another Job Fair in the spring with over 85 companies, time and place will later be determined.