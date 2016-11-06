Students discuss inclusiveness of new term, “Latinx”





“Latinx” is a new word used to provide gender inclusion within the Latinx community.

On Oct. 10, the LGBTQA Pride Center, the Gender Equity Center and the Latin@ Center collaborated on an event to discuss the significance and meaning of the word “Latinx.” (pronounced la-TEEN-ex)

“Students can get more of an insight on how the term is being used,” said Latin@ Center Peer Coach Brenda Diaz.

Three panelists were asked questions on their perspective of the word. The panelists included UC San Diego student Julia Fernandez, SDSU student Tiana Vargas and Abrahán Monzón, Assistant Director of the Gender Equity Center and the LGBTQA Pride Center.

“Latinx disrupts male dominance from being the status quo,” said Vargas.

Since the Spanish language is historically gendered, they discussed as to whether or not the word erases the Spanish language or if it’s inclusive.

According to the panelists, there was a lack of male participation. Both Vargas and Monzón would’ve liked to see more men participating in these discussions.

“I’m hoping we can get more men and masculine folks coming in and engaging in these discussion,” said Monzón.

After the panelists answered questions from peer coaches, it was the audience’s turn to ask the panelists questions.

The questions and comments ranged from what the audience felt about the panelists’ perspectives of the word “Latinx” to the curiosity audience members held regarding the word.

“It’s not just a term it’s something bigger than that, it’s an identity, it’s a lifestyle, it’s an activist movement,” said Gender Equity Center Peer Coach Yvette Ibañez.

If students want more information about the term “Latinx” or about gender inclusiveness, they can go to the LGBTQA Pride Center, the Gender Equity Center or the Latin@ Center, all located on the third floor of the USU East Pavilion.