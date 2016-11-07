Men’s club soccer wins first game of the season





Filed under Sports

CSUSM men’s club soccer played against UC Riverside at 12 pm on Oct. 23 on Mangrum field. This neck-and-neck game ended with the Cougars breaking the tie in the last 10 seconds, leaving the final score 1-0.

At minute 10, the Cougars defense got worked, resulting in a corner kick by Highlander offense but the ball went out of bounds, giving the Cougars an advantage.

CSUSM gained momentum and their offense took control of the field. At minute 26, the Cougars took a corner kick with John Weber heading the ball and barely grazing the post outside of the net.

The Cougars continued to put the pressure on and had many close shots but the first half ended 0-0.

Highlander’s started with the ball in the second half but that didn’t deter the Cougars from picking it right back up from where they started. The Cougars made the necessary connections and passes in the midfield, wearing the other team down.

At minute 78, the Highlanders had the ball and shot another corner kick. Cougars goalie blocked the shot. He double-punched the ball out to a fellow teammate, saving CSUSM from a goal.

In the final seconds of the game, Weber came in, heading the ball right over Highlander’s goalkeeper and winning the game 1-0.

Between both goalies, the Cougars ended with 11 saves and 13 shots on goal during the game.

President and Team Captain Weber said he felt great after scoring and that it was important for his team to persevere till the end.

“Honestly I felt really good, that I owed it to my team … not giving up in the last 10 minutes, this game we kept pushing for it.”

Head Men’s Club Soccer Coach Luka Stevanovic gave credit to the team’s great interaction with each other as well as their strength in the mid-field.

“I think our strength was definitely our possession in the mid-field and the talent we have in the mid-field and the way the chemistry with the team that’s going forward,” said Stevanovic.

Men’s club soccer successfully wrapped up the last game of the fall season and are continuing to prepare for the upcoming season in spring.