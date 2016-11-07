Sports Center propels CSUSM’s athletics to a whole new level





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Fans, players and coaches at CSUSM have a treat awaiting: the highly anticipated grand opening of the $11.4 million Sports Center on Sept. 1.

Funded by student fees, the 29,000-square-foot facility is equipped with locker rooms for home and visiting teams, student-athlete lounge, coaches’ offices, LED video screens, LED lighting, sound system, and a designated season ticket holder section in addition to courtside.



With basketball and volleyball teams formed in 2011, CSUSM officials needed to build an on-campus facility in order to be accepted into the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The Sports Center is already making a difference for young athletes who play volleyball or basketball on deciding whether or not CSUSM is the school for them.

“The Sports Center has already helped recruit prospective student-athletes,” Athletic Director Jennifer Milo said.

Athletes and coaches are looking forward to having a home court at last.

Head Women’s Volleyball coach, Andrea Leonard feels the sense of school pride her athletes have shared leading up to the grand opening.

“We are really going to capture the school spirit, the student body, and our surrounding community because you come into a place that is truly a home for everyone and they get to cheer on their home team. That is what’s going to put the final piece to the puzzle for us,” Leonard said.

Sophomore defensive specialist for the women’s volleyball team Haley Montgomery said she enjoys her fellow students excitement for the first home game.

“There has been a lot of buzz on campus for our first home volleyball game at the Sports Center. Every sport that is here says they will come if they don’t have their own game. Everyone is so excited, buying tickets, planning where to sit, and what to wear, so it is pretty exciting,” Montgomery said.

The volleyball team isn’t the only team at CSUSM excited about the Sports Center. Head Women’s basketball coach Renee Jimenez is looking forward to having home court advantage.

“Some of the toughest road trips we have in the CCAA are tough just because of the environment their students and fans create. I have no doubt our CSUSM students will be propelling our teams to not just victory but championships as well,” Jimenez said.

The women’s basketball team is looking forward to a home court advantage, something they have never experienced before.

“Our kids understand the expectations that come with a building like that and we welcome those responsibilities to make CSUSM proud,” Jimenez said.

As the basketball teams prepare for next season, the women’s basketball team is looking forward to cheering the women’s volleyball team this season.

“All our coaches and student-athletes do a great job of supporting one another. Only we really know how much our teams and coaches go through during the year, so it’s important to all of us to feel support from one another and each other’s teams,” Jimenez said.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Sports Center is during Uhour on Sep. 1.