Women’s volleyball opens season with victory

The Sports Center was up and running Thursday night for the first home game and first win of the women’s volleyball season against the La Sierra Eagles.

The crowd’s electrifying energy noticeable as the Cougars won their first home game. CSUSM won the first set 25-12, the third set 25-21, and the fourth set 25-23 to defeat the Eagles.

The team’s defense enforced 22 hitting errors and 10 blocks against the Eagles. Junior Samantha Flores, defensively collected 18 digs.

Flores hopes for an undefeated season at home and to improve with her team as the season goes on. “I hope our team goes undefeated at home and I just want our team to make such a leap. We did great today, but we have so much more that we can do that we are capable of. I can’t wait to see how much better we get,” Flores said.

The team’s offense earned 67 points overall and 52 kills throughout the game. Sophomore Lauren Lee led the team with 14 kills, 13 assists and one block to position her team at 1-0.

Courtney Hulla, also a sophomore had five kills and one block and Senior Brooke Butler had 10 kills throughout the game.

Butler hopes to continue this consistency at every home game. “Our team goals are to be undefeated at home, finish top half of a conference and have a team gpa of 3.2. Having this win right now is kickstarting our goals.”

Being a senior, Butler has always wanted to experience playing in a home facility. “We have dreamed to have a beautiful facility like this since our freshmen year and to actually, physically be there playing was amazing. Our team is on cloud nine right now.”

Head Volleyball Coach, Andrea Leonard, could not be more ecstatic about the her team’s home opener and the advantages of playing in the Sports Center.

“I think our players really worked hard. This game exposed some things that we need to work on, but the school spirit, the teamwork, the gym, the lighting – I couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere.”

The next women’s volleyball game will be Sept. 2 at 6pm for The Cougar Classic tournament at CSUSM against Johnson and Wales.