Cougars tie at Stanislaus State





The Cougars traveled up north once again this year for a weekend battle with Cal State East Bay and Stanislaus State, where they tied both games in double overtime.

Flores and Stalboerger both scored for CSUSM, but Stanislaus State capitalized on penalty kicks to force a draw with the Cougars in a competitive California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference game on Oct. 23.

Both goals shot by the Cougars put them ahead. The first one was scored by Richard Flores off a free kick from Bryan Morrison in minute 13 and gave the Cougars a solid foundation to build from.

This goal gave CSUSM plenty of momentum until Stanislaus countered with their own goal, a penalty kick in minute 32.

After strong defense by both teams, the Cougars were able to find a way to take another lead in minute 53 with a tremendous header by the sophomore defender, Andrew Stalboerger.

Although CSUSM took a lead late in the game, Stanislaus State evened up the score late with another penalty kick at minute 72. Both scores by Stanislaus State came 20 minutes after the Cougars’.

After the tying goal, the Cougars went into their fifth overtime game of the season and their second of the road trip.

The Cougars played strong defense in the overtime periods to hold the tie and earn their second point for the road trip.