Latin@ Center celebrates Día de Los Muertos





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

In the Aztec calendar, there are two consecutive twenty-day months known as Miccailhuitomi and Miccailhuitl, which translate to “Feast of the Little Dead Ones” and “Feast of the Adult Dead,” respectively, that can be seen as one long celebration of those passed.

On Nov. 2, the Latin@ Center celebrated Día de los Muertos, a holiday celebrated throughout Latin American countries. Día de los Muertos, translated as Day of the Dead, is when families come together to remember loved ones that have passed away on November 1 and 2.

The event set up by the Latin@ center began with a lecture by Edgar Bautista, who gave the people in attendance information as to how and why Día de los Muertos is celebrated.

He explained how families welcome home the spirits of their loved ones. They set up altars for them and they have objects that represent the four elements: water, fire, earth and wind.

For wind, they use fluttering tissue-paper decorations, fruits for earth, drinks for water and candles for fire. It is said that the infants return first, and in order all the way to those in adulthood.

This is a tradition that has carried on for generations and when asked as to why it is important to teach people about Día de los Muertos, Bautista said “I think it’s important because we need to pass the tradition down to the younger generation because if we don’t, it might get lost.”

After the lecture, people in attendance were given sugar skulls to decorate. Those present interacted with one another and talked about their views. The Latin@ center gave pan dulce or sweet bread and milk while playing festive music.

Over 60 people attended the event to honor those who have passed away. Daniel Canseco Peer Coach at the Latino Center said “To be honest we didn’t expect many students … more like 20 to 40 students and it was an amazing turnout. It was packed!”

“It’s important to know our roots and where we come from,” Canseco said.