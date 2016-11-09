Giving sugar cookies and throwing snowballs



Welcome back to another compelling editorial for The Cougar Chronicle, where we give praise to people, organizations or other subjects to our liking and throw unnecessary objects at everything we felt could be handled better at CSUSM.

In this edition, we’d like to take a moment to give praise to those that we feel should be acknowledged by awarding them with sugar cookies and to those we feel need to get their act together, we’ll be throwing snowballs. (Oh, but there’s no snow in California! That’s impossible! No, my dear reader, we’re the newspaper, anything we say can be possible.)

Students have been swarming the library lately and midterm season has finally come to an end. We’re more than halfway done with the semester, Cougars! We’d like to give spunky freshman who just finished their first set of midterms several sugar cookies because we’re sure they worked hard and worried an excessive amount to do well in their first semester of college.

Has anyone used the restroom on the first floor of University Hall? It’s dark, a bit frightening and there is never toilet paper or soap! We’d like to throw a few snowballs at the CSUSM staff and hope that students would possibly be provided some soap and toilet paper. We feel that’s essential.

Feeling homesick yet? Thanksgiving is around the corner! We’d like to give some warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven sugar cookies to all those home-sick Cougars who are missing their families. You’ll be reunited soon enough.

Make sure to keep an eye out for Edition Six! We’ll be talking about Thanksgiving in Opinion!