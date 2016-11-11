California’s American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival is coming to CSUSM





Mark your calendars for a unique and empowering experience when the fourth annual American Indian and Indigenous Film Festival will be hosted at USU on Nov. 17 and 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Pechanga Resort on Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year’s line-up showcases over 25 films, documentaries and shorts, provided by American Indian & Indigenous producers, filmmakers, actors and directors; covering different topics regarding Native American lives, issues and culture. The festival also grants a unique experience by offering multiple Q&A sessions with cast members, directors and others.

According to the Californias American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival’s (CAIIFF) press release, “the festival will honor acclaimed actor and musician Wes Studi, who has starred in several award-winning films including Avatar, Geronimo, Last of the Mohicans and Dances with Wolves.” The festival is also planning a 25th anniversary screening of Dances with Wolves at Pechanga followed by a cast member Q&A.

Professor of American Indian Studies Joely Proudfit wants students to know that the films have something for everyone to enjoy.

“My typical reaction to the impact that this festival has on students is that they always want to come back because they want to, not because they have to,” Proudfit said. “Students have a newfound respect and understanding from attending the festival and it exposes them to a culture and community that they wouldn’t know about otherwise. I want viewers to feel not only educated, but also entertained.”

There will also be donation boxes for items going towards those at Standing Rock, protesting against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Donations can be dropped off at SBSB 1118 or at the film festival directly.

Tickets for students are free. Other ticket options are available for $7-$10. To purchase, visit http://www.caiiff.com/tickets.