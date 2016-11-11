Dr. Cornel West urges critical thinking, courage





In perhaps one of the most highly anticipated events of the 2016-17 school year, Dr. Cornel West spoke in front of nearly 1,000 attendees on Friday, Nov. 4 in the USU ballroom.

The event sold out in a record-breaking 36 hours and compensated for the high demand with a livestream viewing room in Arts 240.

The evening started with introductions from CSUSM President Karen Haynes, Associate VP of the Office of Diversity, Educational Equity, & Inclusion Dr. Cynthia Chávez Metoyer and professional speaker and entrepreneur, Nate Howard.

The packed ballroom roared with applause as West took the stage and began his speech. One of the first things he addressed was the question of what it means to be human. The answer: One must “learn how to die to learn how to live.”

West was speaking in a spiritual sense and encouraged dying in the way of freeing our minds from societal and psychological constraints in order to free ourselves and learn to live a life free from trepidation.

West gave examples of his unique interpretation of death, stating, “Slavery, social death, genocidal attack, disposition of land and moving borders are all forms of death.” Expanding upon this idea, he also mentioned, “If you are in denial of death, sooner or later you have to deal with the reckoning.”

Moments like this forced the audience to think critically and made it abundantly clear that his presentation wasn’t for the faint of heart.

West continued by analyzing democracy as both a principle and a matter of government.

He exclaimed, “You can’t sustain a democracy based on a superficial culture of spectacle! There has to be deeper levels of soul formation, of critical examination, so persons learn to not only be vulnerable but also learn how to serve others; getting beyond your ego-centric predicament, thinking that somehow society is just a matter of isolated egos bouncing up against one another for money and status!”

Focusing on governmental democracy, West stated, “Democracy is not just majority vote. Democracy is also about protecting the rights of liberty for the smaller groups!”

As his speech came to a close, West addressed the fundamental connection between justice and love, preaching to the crowd that, as a nation and as a world, we need something more than justice. That’s where love comes in.

In a message to the youth, West declared, “The challenge is going to be towards the younger generation. Will you have the courage to make sure that your righteous indignation is expressed through love and justice rather than hatred?”