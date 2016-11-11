CSUSM Wind Ensemble seeks recruits





Have you ever had the desire to partake in a school band? Now’s your chance!

CSUSM is currently in the process of recruiting members to join a new musical ensemble that will hopefully expand in years to come.

Band members Cameron White and Marie Ricafrente want students to know that even though their numbers are few, this should not deter students from joining in on the fun.

White proclaimed, “We want students to know that there’s a band that exists currently on campus. It’s new, it’s in the beginning stages and even though there’s not much participation, that shouldn’t be seen as negative. We are looking for students to help it grow into something greater!”

White and Ricafrente stated that they would also like to see the band’s involvement with more campus events.

“We’d love to be able to play music at graduation or games on campus. We’re not sure when the band will take that direction, but it’s an exciting future possibility.”

Although starting a concert ensemble on campus has been exciting, it’s also had its challenges.

White said, “There’s not a lot of funding at the moment, so a lot of students have to bring their own instruments. This has added to the challenge of increasing our numbers. However, we’re focused on student participation and trying to spark more interest. We’d love to be able to start fundraising money to support our cause! Another incentive is that students can get credit for Music 180 if they join.”

If you or anyone you know would like more information, contact White at [email protected]. Rehearsals are in the Arts 111 building, Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.