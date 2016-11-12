Isayan makes CSUSM history





Vahagn Isayan made history for the Cal State San Marcos cross country team by being tabbed the first male winner of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Runner of the Week award for the week of Oct. 10 to 16.

“It felt pretty great, hearing that I was the first cross country male to win Runner of the Week [at CSUSM] so I feel really honored and thankful,” Isayan said.

Isayan is a transfer student from Tujunga, CA. He raced competitively in high school and for two years at Glendale Community College. This is Isayan’s first year competing as a Cougar.

To describe his experience at CSUSM, Isayan said, “It’s a lot tougher here. There is more competition and we do more work here. The quality is just a little bit better.”

Vahagn made several accomplishments this season. He finished in the top five four times, two of which he won first place. At the Ninth Annual Cougar Challenge, Isayan won the 800m with a time of 25:16, posting the second-fastest time this season.

“I am learning to fight a little more, learning to push myself a little more no matter how I feel. If I feel tired, I have to keep going. I don’t slow down as much,” Isayan said.

CSUSM can watch Isayan and the track & field team compete in Spring of 2017.