Cougars tamed by Aztecs





The Cal State women’s basketball team lost their first appearance of the year against the San Diego State Aztecs, 74-53, in an exhibition game on Friday, Nov. 4, at Viejas Arena.

Senior Ashley Jenkins and junior Savannah Camp led the Cougars in scoring. Jenkins posted a solid performance with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Camp posted 15 points, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist. Junior Monica Friedl also grabbed a team high of seven rebounds.

As the first quarter buzzer sounded, the Cougars found themselves in front of the Aztecs, 18-15. The Cougars shot 80 percent from the three-point line and 37.5 percent for the quarter. Camp drained 3 three-pointers and finished the first quarter with 11 of the team’s 18 points.

The second quarter went much differently for the Cougars. The Aztecs opened the quarter on a 12-point run and the Cougars failed to score until 5:22 remained in the second quarter. The Cougars managed only three field goals and six points the entire second quarter, committing nine turnovers and allowing the Aztecs to press the pace and take the lead.

The Aztec’s rising star, junior McKynzie Fort, racked up 12 of her 20 points in the second quarter. The Cougars shot 3-for-13 during the second quarter and ended the first half shooting 31 percent from the field.

Unfortunately, the Cougars were unable to find the same rhythm they started with. In the second half, the Aztec’s held the Cougar’s field goal percentage under 40 percent. In the third quarter, the Cougars shot 36.4 percent from the field and down to 35.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars finished the game with a field goal percentage of 33.3 percent. The Cougars also struggled from the three-point line, shooting 16.6 percent in the second half.

Head Coach Renee Jimenez is optimistic about the Cougars chances this year with 12 new players joining the team.

“We are in a position where we are probably in top three or four talent-wise in the conference,” said Jimenez. “Winning the conference is obtainable, even with 12 new players, and is one of our biggest goals, with our second goal to be one of the top teams in the region.”

The Cougars open their season at home in the #CSUSMHoops Classic on Nov. 11 and 12. The Cougars will face the second ranked team in the country, Cal Baptist at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, and Montana State University Billings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Cougars begin their California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference play at Humboldt State on Nov. 17.