CSUSM men’s soccer ends season with narrow loss against San Bernardino
November 12, 2016
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cal State San Bernardino, CSUSM men’s soccer lost their last game of the season 2-1.
The Cougars finished with an overall win-loss-tie record of 5-6-4 and a record of 4-4-4 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) games. They closed out the season ranked ninth in the CCAA.
The Cougars kept the Wolves on their toes after scoring the first goal of the game at minute 17. Sophomore Andrew Stalboerger scored after receiving the rebound from Bryan Morrison. However, the Wolves retaliated with two more goals in the second half, finishing off the game, 2-1.
Despite the tough loss, the Cougars managed to set new records. Freshman goalie Justin Tesar, finished the season with 68 saves, breaking the previous record of 65 saves made by Zach Sheppard in 2013.
“It’s an honor to have played as best as I could have for this team,” said Tesar. “And it feels great to have the stats show the effort this team and I have put in.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.