Club baseball cuts Lions short in seven innings

Sports

The Cal State San Marcos Cougars Baseball Club demolished the Loyola Marymount Lions, 11-2 in seven innings on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The game was shortened from the usual nine innings to seven once the refs called the mercy rule, which is given when a team is down 10 or more runs and the game is in the seventh inning or later.

The Cougars hitters were alive and swinging freely from the first inning but the real story was on the mound with Cougars’ pitcher, Ryan Taylor.

Taylor took a no hitter into the seventh inning and quickly got a ground ball back to himself for the first out. The next batter for the Lions had the same result, a slow chopped ground-ball, back to Taylor for the second out.

With only one out needed to record a no-hitter in seven innings, the Lions Justin Hill recorded a hit on a 2-2 pitch, erasing Taylor’s no-hit bid.

“It was a good opportunity for him to get out and pitch and he had an opportunity to throw something special,” said Club President Chris Benson.

The Cougars had no problem scoring runs as reflected by the final score. In the bottom of the first inning, the Cougars jumped out to an early lead with five runs.

The inning would be highlighted by a two out, bases-clearing double by Manny Ramburro with bases loaded. Tamburro was thrown out, trying to extend the double into triple but all three runners advanced to home, bringing the score to 5-0 before heading the second inning.

The Cougars’ bats stayed hot and another four runs crossed home plate in the second inning, giving the Cougars a commanding 9-0 lead.

“I thought our hitters went through our progression and team approach and we were successful,” said Benson. “We do not have a lot of pitching, but the pitchers we do have are extremely good, so we have to make up for our pitching depth with really good hitting.”

Taylor gave the Cougars over six scoreless innings before giving up his first hit. After losing the no-hitter, the whole demeanour on the field changed. Taylor eventually gave up two more hits and two runs before closing out the game with a strikeout.

CSUSM club baseball’s next pre-season game is 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, against USD at Cal State San Marcos.