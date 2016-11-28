Diabetes Awareness Month





November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and Nov. 14, is World Diabetes Day.

According to the American Diabetes Association, there are 1.4 million new Americans, diagnosed with diabetes annually in the United States.

Of the 1.4 million new cases, approximately 1.25 million of Americans diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes are children and adults. Meanwhile, 11.8 seniors (65+) are diagnosed or even go undiagnosed with diabetes.

Symptoms to look out for in diabetes are excessive urination, constant hunger or thirst, fatigue, blurred vision and any cuts or bruises that are healing slowly, as well as weight loss (which commonly occurs within Type 1 diabetes) also if you feel any pain, tingling or numbness within your hands or feet (commonly found in Type 2 diabetes.)

The American Diabetes Association also states that diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in 2010, with over 200,000 people passing away.

What can you do to help the cause?

Spread awareness: There are various awareness events going on across the United States, teaching what diabetes is and does and how to take care it. Check out www.diabetes.org for more information.

Participate in fundraising: The “Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes” is the ADA’s most well-known event across the nation, with more than 120,000 participants attending the walk to help raise money for the cause.

Although there isn’t a firm cure for diabetes yet, there are several options for a person to be able to handle the illness and still afford to live as great a life as everyone else.