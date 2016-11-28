What November brings





Filed under Opinion

I walk the streets

Lined with gold and red

The trees seemed like paintings

Locked in my head.

Rolls of newspapers

Sit on the ground

Coupons for sales

For stores all around town.

Students’ eyes

Filling with stress

Finals are coming

And no one is at rest.

Mom is baking

Trying once again

Still manages to burn the turkey

This now makes ten.

Coffee shops

All in boom

Peppermint is out

Drive-thrus are zoos.

How can this be

The happiest time of the year

I had three slices of pie

And see it as I stand in the mirror.

Winter soon arrives

Right after this

Everyone wears smiles

And pretend life is pure bliss.