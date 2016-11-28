What November brings
November 28, 2016
Filed under Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
I walk the streets
Lined with gold and red
The trees seemed like paintings
Locked in my head.
Rolls of newspapers
Sit on the ground
Coupons for sales
For stores all around town.
Students’ eyes
Filling with stress
Finals are coming
And no one is at rest.
Mom is baking
Trying once again
Still manages to burn the turkey
This now makes ten.
Coffee shops
All in boom
Peppermint is out
Drive-thrus are zoos.
How can this be
The happiest time of the year
I had three slices of pie
And see it as I stand in the mirror.
Winter soon arrives
Right after this
Everyone wears smiles
And pretend life is pure bliss.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.