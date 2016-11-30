Men’s club baseball finds success in doubleheader





Last 2015-2016 season, Men’s Club Baseball had a combined overall record of 22-19. They tied for third in the District VIII South Conference and at one point in the season, they were ranked No. 22 in the nation.

The 21-man club began their pre-season on Nov. 4, of this year at CSUSM against Loyola Marymount University for a doubleheader. They defeated the Lions in both games, 14-1 and 15-3.

During the first game, the Cougars had a huge third inning, scoring 12 runs. Lions pitcher Swanson walked four Cougars, giving CSUSM a lead of 6-1 early in the bottom of the third. Near the end of the third, with three men on base, junior first baseman Andrew Avlo hit a double to clear the bases to have the score at 10-1. Freshman outfielder Sean Moakler hit a two-run RBI triple to bring in sophomore third baseman Marc Orozco and sophomore pitcher Nick Dujakovich to set the score at 13-1.

Senior shortstop Club Baseball President Chris Benson said he saw his teammates succeed during that strong third inning.

“We stringed a lot of hits together and our approach at the plate was very good. It seemed like every guy stepped up that inning knowing what the pitcher was throwing before he even threw it.”

Senior David Diaz singled on a pop fly, eventually making to third due to a passed ball by the Lions pitcher. Junior third baseman Ryan O’Conner hit an RBI single to bring in Diaz forcing the final score of the game 14-1.

The Cougars started the second game strong with Dujakovich striking out two of three batters in the first inning. Offense quickly got going in the bottom of the first with bases loaded. Junior third baseman Saul Sandoval hit a two-run RBI single, sending in Alvo and Benson and putting the Cougars on board, 2-0. The Cougars ended the first inning, 6-0 over the Lions. Dujakovich pitched five solid innings with 11 strikeouts, three hits and two walks.

“It was good….I always want more [strikes]…you can’t be settled with less,” Dujakovich said.

Benson said he wasn’t shocked by Nick’s 11 strikeouts and overall strong performance at the mound.

“It’s no surprise that Nick did as well as he did today. He is a very hard working guy and is blessed with an extreme amount of natural talent on top of that. When he executes his game plan, there isn’t a team that can touch him.”

In the sixth inning, the Cougars’ hot offense continued scoring seven runs. With runners on first and second, Moakler hit a high pop fly deep in the outfield for an inside-the-park home run. But the Cougars were not finished. With the score at 12-3, bases loaded, Dujakovich hit a three-run RBI double. The final score of the second game of the doubleheader, 15-3.

Despite the excellent team win, Benson said there is still lots the club needs to work on.

“We need to work on our mental approach to the game. We have the tendency to get a little lackadaisical at times and heck out of games. If we want to be a team that is going to contend for a conference championship we will have to become more mentally consistent as a whole.”