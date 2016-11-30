Cougars fall to Wildcats





With the season coming to an end, women’s volleyball played their final road game on Nov. 5, against Chico State. Unfortunately the Cougars lost three straight sets.

The Cougars were up against a tough opponent with the Wildcats at 18-6 overall and 12-3 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference.

Though the Cougars lost , sophomore Ashley Pedersen had a season best with 10 kills while sophomore Lauren Lee had 15 assists, five kills and one block. Right behind Lee, freshman Aleese Wheaton registered 12 assists and 10 digs.

The Wildcats had 46 kills overall, compared to the Cougars’ 28 kills. With this loss, the Cougars fell to 15-10 overall and 8-8 in the CCAA.

Despite the loss, Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Andrea Leonard said she is proud of her team.

“That was a great match. We played hard and were able to play with the number one team in the north and I am very proud of our tenacity and ability to rise to that level.”

Leonard said, “With one match remaining, it’s simple … have fun!”