The man behind CSUSM club baseball

Filed under Sports

Since its inception in 2013, CSUSM club baseball had been led by senior shortstop Chris Benson to national rankings and top finishes.

Originally from Ohio, Benson’s interest in baseball started early.

“We were watching TV one day, [my dad] skimmed past a baseball game when I was three. [He] told me that I said, ‘Turn the channel back.’ I think it was a Tigers-White Sox game. [My dad] said from there I fell in love with the game.”

In 2012, Benson played for the regular CSUSM baseball team as a freshman under Head Coach Dennis Pugh, but got cut for grades.

“I really didn’t know what to do at that point,” said Benson. “Come fall of sophomore year, Coach Pugh held a walk-on tryout and I thought well might as well give it a shot.”

Pugh did not recruit anyone from the walk-on tryouts, but he did mention the possibility of club ball.

“He said, ‘You can create your own club’…. I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome,’” Benson said.

In 2013, the idea became a reality with a roster of 22, practicing hard among themselves.

“My dad was a big factor in pushing me in starting the [club] on campus because he knew I had more talent and there was a lot more baseball ahead of me,” said Benson. “So he pushed me really hard to get all that paperwork in and making sure I was doing everything to get the club started.”

In 2014, during its first year of competition, the club team faced the University of San Diego squad, who happened to be the reigning conference champions for club baseball.

“Our first games were against a big time team. We swept them out and they were [disappointed]. We looked around and thought, this is awesome.”

The club didn’t play in a conference that first year, but in 2015 went 6-6 during conference play, missing the playoffs by one game. Benson put up a batting average of .312 with 15 RBIs.

“Offensively, Chris will always put the ball in play,” said catcher Eric Rodriguez. “I rarely have ever seen him strike out. He knows how to work the count, make the pitcher earn every strike. He’s patient at the plate and if he can really get a hold of a pitch, it is going to travel. He is a perfectionist. Wants to get better and works to get better.”

Pitcher Ryan Taylor said, “Chris is one of those friends that always has your back and is impossible to not have a good time around. He is always happy and refuses to see his friends upset.”

Benson is set to graduate this spring with a degree in Communication and said he hopes to share his love of sports.

“My goal is to teach physical education for special needs kids. I have always had a strong passion for them. [Sports] brings those kids alive. Even just the simple fact of hitting a baseball is awesome to them.”

Benson and the 23-man roster aim for a playoff push this spring.

“What we try to emphasize when we do play is to try to take all the pressure off and do what you’ve been doing for a long time,” said Benson. “You’re here to play baseball ‒ no pressure ‒ just go out and have fun.

“And at the end of the day, whether we win or lose, if you had a good time, it’s alright.”