CSUSM defeats Azusa Pacific in tight battle on the road





For the first time, CSUSM men’s basketball defeated the Azusa Pacific University (APU) Cougars 75-66 on Nov. 19.

“To see them take on the challenge that we put out in front of them and do it with enthusiasm and great effort the entire game is a great plus for us moving forward,” said Interim Head Coach B.J. Foster after the team’s third non-conference win in a row.

In the early possessions, CSUSM struggled to find their rhythm, turning the ball over twice and only scoring six points to APU’s ten. However, a dunk by forward Joe Boyd, seven minutes into the half, changed the momentum.

Two possessions after Boyd’s dunk, CSUSM went on a scoring spree in seven straight possessions.

Redshirt senior Tyson Kygar had two three pointers; his second lifted CSUSM to their first lead of the game at 19-18. Then sophomore Nick Pallas, freshman Cody Johnson and junior Ethan Alvano all put up two points.

After a rough exchange, Alvano earned and sunk three free throws, increasing the lead to 29-21.

With under four minutes remaining, APU defenders abandoned Pallas, allowing him to score easy points and bring the score to 31-23.

CSUSM closed out the half up 33-29, with a lot of talk about questionable foul calling coming from Foster that would continue to play out.

The almost instantaneous foul calling when APU had the ball became apparent in the second half and the two teams became locked into a battle on the free throw line.

The officials gave APU 17 free throws in the first 15 minutes of the second half. APU drained all but two of those. In that same span, CSUSM only received nine free throws and never in back-to-back possessions.

Despite APU being bailed out by fouls in 41 percent of their second half possessions, they were never able to close the gap.

In a game that came down to fouls, CSUSM had the last word. With under a minute remaining, Josh Spiers, Alvano and Boyd sunk seven free throws; four straight were from Alvano. The last minute points ended the game, CSUSM victorious.

Alvano shot 43 percent, led the team with four assists and made all nine attempts from the free throw line and helped secure the win.

“[Alvano] loves big games and he took the challenge today. I think he wanted to have a good showing because in the recruiting process it was between us and Azusa Pacific and he chose to come with us and so he had a little extra chip on his shoulder … I’m glad he decided to come with us,” Foster said.

With another big road win, CSUSM gained confidence as they prepare to face Humboldt State on the road on Nov. 23 in their first California Collegiate Athletic Association game this season.