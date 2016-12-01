Hosting a successful Friendsgiving





With Thanksgiving only days away, I dare to ask the question, what are you thankful for? Most students would say their loved ones or more specifically, their friends! This Thanksgiving, take the time to show friends how thankful you are by hosting a party just for them.

First and foremost, gather some friends! Based on the size of the party, determine which household is best. While apartments are suited for smaller groups, larger parties need the space of a house. The best aspect of hosting at a home is the possibility of having an outdoor Friendsgiving in the backyard. With California consistently being warm during the day and cool in the evenings, this is definitely possible.

Once a location is decided on, determine how you want to decorate the space. The most important aspect of decorating is to stick to an Autumn theme and aim in the direction of elegance and tradition.

To capture an elegant Friendsgiving, follow a color scheme of white and gold. For example, various-sized pumpkins, painted white and accented with gold ribbons, are beautiful when placed throughout the space.

Paint fake leaves gold and write on the names of each guest for a simple, yet chic, namecard. If you prefer a more traditional theme, concentrate on red, yellow and orange hues. Sunflowers and mini orange pumpkins in clear vases make perfect centerpieces while a plaid table cloth, layered with burlap, gives the eating area a warm feel.

A Thanksgiving without an abundance of food? Simply unheard of! To ensure that there is enough to chow down on, opt for potluck style. Make a list on Google Docs and have each person type in at least one item to bring. This way, there won’t be any repeats and you can ensure a balance between sweet and savory dishes.

We’ve all heard the saying, “actions speak louder than words.” So this year, remind your friends how thankful you are by planning a Thanksgiving just for them.

For instructions and more ideas, go to http://www.hometalk.com/11202478/s-18-amazing-tablescapes-to-copy-this-thanksgiving.