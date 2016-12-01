Thanksgiving 5K offers great way to pay it forward





If you’re looking for a great way to help others during the holidays, the Father Joe’s Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K is the perfect event for you.

Not only do the proceeds go towards feeding the homeless year-round, but it also provides them with a nice, hot meal on Thanksgiving. The money earned from the event helps Father Joe’s Villages prepare and serve over one million meals to the homeless.

I know some of you are thinking, “Does this event include a lot of running?” The answer is no. Participants can either run or walk during the 5K and help a great cause.

Register for the 5K, pay a fee and meet up with the rest of the walkers and runners at Balboa Park on the morning of Thanksgiving. The adult registration fee for the 5K is $42.

The Father Joe’s Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many families. It’s a good feeling to know that while you are enjoying a nice walk or run with your family, you are simultaneously helping to feed another family.

The event takes place at Balboa Park at 7:35 a.m. for timed runners and 7:40 a.m. for everyone else. I know it’s very early in the morning but helping others is always worth getting up for.

My favorite part of the 5K, besides helping the homeless, is seeing all of the cute dogs participants bring with them. It’s always fun to see them trot along in their festive costumes.

The energy at the 5K is always amazing. There are a lot of people ready to walk or run to help others in need. There is always a big turnout which is helpful in raising money.

Registration closes at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving. You will benefit from the event by helping others in need, receiving a commemorative T-shirt and having that satisfying feeling of being able to eat as much turkey as you want after completing the 5K.