Honoring those who serve

Veteran’s Day is a time to honor those who served to make this country what it is today, a land of the free and home of the brave.

Many people observe Veteran’s Day differently but to CSUSM junior and Marine Jordan Beaver, he sees the holiday as a time to appreciate how far our country has come, and as a time to honor those lives who were lost while serving.

“I look at it and try to appreciate what our nation has become because of people like in War World I or World War II. All of those guys who have fought before me in any branch of service, turn this country into what it is today,” Beaver said.

Beaver joined the Marines when he was 20 years old looking for a job, but genuinely enjoyed it and decided to make a career out of it. The officer program accepted Beaver and he is receiving his degree to become an officer. After school he plans on becoming an infantry officer.

“I joined in 2008 because I needed a job I thought it would be a four year job, but turns out I really enjoy it … I want to go back to being an infantry officer, being in the infantry specifically.”

Veteran’s Day is a time to be grateful to people like Beaver and all those who have served this country, as Senator Dick Durbin said when honoring WWI veteran Joseph Ambrose, “No matter what the outcome of a war, those who answer the call of duty and risk everything to defend America deserve the respect of a grateful nation.”