Actor's commentary on playing Young Max





Tyrone Davis, Jr. is a fresh face on the Old Globe stage and knows all about the termites in the Grinch’s smile as he gets up close and personal with the Grinch himself. Davis plays the loveable character of Young Max in the Globe’s 19th year of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Having appeared in his fair share of theatre productions, this is not Davis’s first acting job. It is however, his first year being a part of The Old Globe’s production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“I’ve never been involved with a show that has so much life or that has been running for so long! At first, when I was hired, I wasn’t sure if I’d fit in or be able to do exactly what the directors wanted or be exactly like the previous actors,” Davis said. “Thankfully the actors who have been here for so long have been open to my creative process. They’ve allowed me to explore and add to Max’s character, even though it’s a production that’s already so set with the lines and the songs.”

So what is it that makes this show a fun production to be a part of? Davis claims every aspect of working in this play.

“I’m on this adrenaline high with a big furry dog costume on and I’m soaked with sweat, it almost feels like a workout and I should get a shirt at the end that says, ‘I survived Grinch the musical,’” Davis said. “I’ve never been with so many child actors either, so they keep the whole thing light and fun. Everyone is having a great time; the audience is laughing, singing along and enjoying it. It’s such a thrill to be part of this show!”

Davis urges people to come and experience the magic behind live theater.

“In my opinion, live theater is one of the most important thing you can show a child or anyone for that matter. Listening to live music and seeing people perform on stage, you’re seeing real emotions come to light that you don’t always get to witness in real life. Seeing these emotions and being a part of it in person opens up the soul to how wonderful live action theater can be.”

Davis states that although theater is fun to come and watch, if you’re pursuing it as a career, you should keep in mind that it shouldn’t be your only passion in life.

“Find something that you love to do that has nothing to do with the art, first and foremost. Acting can be such an emotional struggle and if it’s your whole world or the only thing that makes you happy, your happiness may not last because, unfortunately, the theater isn’t always the easiest.”

Davis and the rest of The Grinch crew will be entertaining their fans, young and old at the Old Globe up until Dec. 26. So grab your tickets to this San Diego favorite before it’s too late!