Anna Jensen ready to lead club volleyball to victory





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

CSUSM’s club volleyball president Anna Jensen has big plans for this upcoming season and is looking forward to club members continuing to grow in the CSUSM community.

“My plans for the upcoming season is for us to compete hard and make it back to championships! Ultimately, with proper fundraising and support.”

Jensen is a junior at CSUSM and is majoring in Child and Adolescent Development; Jensen has played volleyball for 11 years, three of which were at CSUSM. She decided to continue playing volleyball after taking a break her senior year in high school.

“I decided to join the team at CSUSM to continue my love for volleyball … I missed it so much and thought that I would give the club team a try.”

The club’s biggest goal is to go to Nationals, but the journey will be harrowing

“Ultimately, with proper fundraising and support, I would love to see the team go to Nationals for the first time, which will be in Kansas City, Missouri this year,” said Jensen. “For Nationals, our biggest thing is going to be fundraising. It costs quite a bit to get a team worth of flights and hotel rooms.”

As president, Jensen said she hopes CSUSM students attend club games.

“I feel that once we have access to the Sports Center and will be able to hold tournaments, students will have the opportunity to see us play and see what we’re all about,”said Jensen.

Women’s club volleyball kicks off their 2017 season; at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 at San Bernardino.

“It will be exciting to have the support from our students there during a home tournament and bring that great energy that we see during other sport events!”