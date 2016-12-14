Cheating on finals won’t help your grade
‘Twas the night before finals, when all through the house,
The coffee was brewing and I spilled on my blouse.
The phone never did rang; it’s on silent over there.
To focus and study because now, I finally care.
My stomach growled, for it had not been fed.
Just built up stress; many tears were shed.
Eyes were lurking, on the day of the exam.
“Just pick C,” whispered my friend, Sam.
There was a shadow above me; I felt my dreams start to shatter.
She picked up my test and the zero got fatter.
I got out of my chair and to her desk I dashed.
Pleaded to not make that decision so incredibly rash.
She stared at me, my sweat starting to show.
She said, “This is going to make your grade terribly low.”
I walked out, looking back at my fellow peer.
“Well, professor, I guess I’ll be seeing you again next year.”
My head whirled; I began to feel sick.
The very thought of Sam, only made myself tick.
I learned my lesson, from this day full of shame.
Don’t cheat on finals; it won’t help your grade.
