Breaking News





Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

According to a warning issued by the University Police Department, authorities are investigating a report of a rape at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Parking Lot B.

The warning did not contain information on the victim’s current condition or on details of the assault.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30 years of age, white male with a dark tan, pony tail with hair shaved on the sides. He wore dark blue T-shirt with red letters and dark gray pants.

The warning said the suspect and the victim communicated through social media and met on campus where the suspect picked her up in his four-door, older, white Honda and drove her to Lot B in Craven Road where the incident occurred.

He then dropped off the victim at Craven Circle between Craven Road and Campus View Drive.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation please contact University Police at (760) 750-4567 or the University’s SAFE hotline at 760-750-SAFE.

If you wish, you may report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.