Valentine’s Day

Jeni Scaturro, Assistant Opinion Editor
February 10, 2017
This is a day

filled with love or hate,

Great excitement inside

or a terrible ache.

 

There’s kisses, flowers

And chocolate too,

Or bitterness and a sour mood

From that ex that dumped you.

 

Heart shaped cards

Colored in lots of bright red

Or watching sappy love movies

All alone in your bed.

 

Either way

There are forever two sides,

Single or taken–

Good luck to the guys.

