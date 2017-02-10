Valentine’s Day
February 10, 2017
This is a day
filled with love or hate,
Great excitement inside
or a terrible ache.
There’s kisses, flowers
And chocolate too,
Or bitterness and a sour mood
From that ex that dumped you.
Heart shaped cards
Colored in lots of bright red
Or watching sappy love movies
All alone in your bed.
Either way
There are forever two sides,
Single or taken–
Good luck to the guys.
