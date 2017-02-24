A raise in tuition and fees, what’s going on?





Word on the street is that there may be an annual raise of tuition and fees in the fall of 2017 here at CSUSM. Will it happen? What’s currently being done? What are the positive and negative outcomes that could come with the increase?

We’re glad curiosity sparked your interest dear reader! Here at The Cougar Chronicle, we want to keep our fellow Cougars informed of everything that’s happening on campus.

If tuition fees increase, it will be an annual raise of approximately $300 extra beginning in the fall of 2017. However, the increase is somewhat of a hindrance to the CSU’s expectation to possess higher graduation rates; it will be difficult to fulfill this projection as the years progress if tuition continues to grow annually, making a higher education more difficult to afford.

It’s also important to keep in mind that CSUSM is a commuter school where students have a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule. However, San Diego State University being a larger university, is known to have more campus activity, versus CSUSM being a smaller and younger school.

Most students who attend Cal State are first generation college students who have the opportunity to receive a higher education in 2017.

However, there are a few benefits that come with the increase in tuition and fees. If fees increase, students will have 24/7 library access and benefit from a new food pantry, established for those in need of extra resources.

Without increase in fees, the school would be forced to lay off several employees, as well as student workers here on campus.

We at The Cougar Chronicle feel strongly opposed to the raising of tuition and fees. Although there are a few benefits to the increase, it would serve as more of a hindrance to the CSUSM community rather than a benefit.