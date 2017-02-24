Study abroad programs offer amazing opportunities





If you are a student here at CSUSM and are looking for a sense of adventure and cultural immersion, the study abroad programs offered here are perfect for you!

“We have a wide range of options for our students,” said Tiffany Gabbard, the Study abroad Coordinator.

Gabbard said that there are different types of programs that range in length. There are short-term programs that are faculty-led which last for about three weeks.

There are also short-term programs where you study abroad for one semester. The long-term programs are a full academic year.

“I definitely prefer the year-long program because I think that in your first semester, you’re just trying to learn about the culture and by the second semester, you have a rhythm,” said Coco Smith, a CSUSM Alumni and current study abroad staff member who studied abroad in France for a year.

Gabbard said that she wishes that all students would take advantage of the study abroad experience because it offers amazing opportunities.

“After that trip, I realized I could do anything, be anybody and go anywhere,” said Cameron Jones, a senior at CSUSM who studied abroad in South Africa for an academic year.

Gabbard said that a vast majority of the programs allow students to use their financial aid in their host countries. And that a majority of the programs charge students the same amount of tuition that they are paying at CSUSM.

There are study abroad scholarships available.

“I would say that studying abroad is definitely for everybody, even from a financial standpoint,” said Gabbard.

Jamaela Johnson, a CSUSM Alumni who is working as a study abroad staff member, gave her advice for students who want to study abroad, but are afraid to leave their home and families.

“Life is what you make it and life is all about taking risks. Challenge yourself to get outside your comfort zone,” said Johnson.

Johnson studied abroad in Malta for three weeks on a faculty-led study abroad program. Where she had the opportunity to help renovate a home for a family in need.

Johnson said that the faculty-led program helped fill experience for her Human Development major.

If you are considering studying abroad, Gabbard recommends starting the process by attending information-sessions which are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in University Hall 101.

Students can also research the study abroad website: http://www.csusm.edu/global/studyabroad. This will help students discover which program they would like to pursue.

After students have researched the study abroad programs, they can visit Gabbard who guides students through the rest of their study abroad application experience.