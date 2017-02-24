A sweet treat for all to eat





Calling all peanut butter and chocolate lovers. This edition I have yet another delightful cupcake recipe for you to impress your friends with, courtesy of gimmesomeoven.com. This cupcake consists of a chocolate based bread, a peanut buttercup filled center and is topped with peanut butter frosting.

For the cupcakes you will need:

½ a cup of butter, softened

1 ½ cups of sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ cups of flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup of lukewarm coffee

½ cup buttermilk

24 mini Reese’s peanut butter cups

24 cupcake liners

For the frosting, begin by creaming butter and sugar together in a bowl until fluffy. Add in the eggs and make sure to beat them well after each addition. After you’ve beat in the eggs add the vanilla.

In another bowl whisk the flour, baking soda, cocoa and salt together. In an additional bowl mix the buttermilk and coffee together. Then slowly add in flour and buttermilk mixture into the butter mix, alternating between each mixture.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees and unwrap the peanut butter cups. Line your cupcake pan with liners and fill them about ¾. Place the peanut butter cups in the center of the cupcake and gently press it into the batter. The chocolate might poke out of the cupcake this is ok.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Allow the cupcakes to cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan.

For the frosting you will need:

2 cups of peanut butter

½ cup of room temperature butter

2 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup heavy cream

2 cups powdered sugar

¼ tsp. salt

Begin by beating butter, peanut butter and vanilla with an electric mixer until creamy. Add in the powdered sugar, heavy cream and salt into the mixture until combined. Beat the mixture on medium speed until fully incorporated.

All that’s left is to frost your cupcakes and enjoy. While you indulge in this sweet treat be sure to save some to share with friends and family.