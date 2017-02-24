Decorating on a budget





Being a college student means that you probably don’t have a lot of extra cash lying around. If you do, you’re probably spending it on food or textbooks. Given this unfortunate financial situation most students are in, room décor is probably the last thing you want to purchase.

However, thanks to Pintrest I am able to provide you with a DIY, that will not only add a lot of character to your room but is also inexpensive. I will be giving you step-by-step instructions on how to make a honeycomb shelf using little items.

You will need the following:

About 100 wide or thin popsicle sticks

One 8 oz. bottle of Elmer’s wood glue

A piece of cardboard (optional)

A pair of latex gloves (optional)

One can of spray paint

Thumb-tacks

First, you want to start by placing six popsicle sticks in the shape of a hexagon overlapping one another at the tips. Next, add a drop of glue on the tip of each popsicle stick. You want to press down on each tip for about five seconds. Continue layering your popsicle stick on top of one another until you reach your desired width. Make sure you are allowing the glue to dry for about 30 seconds between each layer.

Allow your shelf to dry completely, then take it outside and place it on your piece of cardboard. Put on your latex gloves and begin spraying the shelf with the spray paint. To give your shelf a more rustic look, you can paint it with wood stain.

Allow your shelf to dry, find a space on your wall and hang it with thumb tacks or small nails. If you have more space on your wall you can make several shelves and hang them closely together to make a cluster. These shelves are easy to make and consist of items you probably have lying around your house. So the next time you feel like decorating your room, consider saving yourself some money and make your own shelves.